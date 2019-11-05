UrduPoint.com
EPA Halts G-7 Underpass Construction On Environmental Violations

Tue 05th November 2019 | 04:06 PM

EPA halts G-7 underpass construction on environmental violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had halted the construction of an underpass linking G-7 and G-8.

A senior official of the EPA told APP that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had the requisite approval of EPA to build the underpass on the greenbelt along Faisal Avenue. However, during a recent visit it was found that the construction party had built soaking pits and placed containers on the green belt.

"During the inspection, it has been revealed that they CDA's construction team is violating the environmental restrictions imposed under the law," she added.

The official said that the approval for CDA's construction of the underpass had been cancelled where proper deliberations would be held to address the issues.

No further development would be allowed prior to redress the environmental damages rendered due to the violations of the green belt, she said.

When contacted the CDA officials were unavailable to provide their version on the matter. However, CDA Director Planning Arshad Chouhan said he had no such information regarding halting of construction work at the G-7 greenbelt underpass.

It merits mention here that earlier Director General EPA Farzana Altaf Shah and Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed inaugurated plantation activity to plant 990 grown trees in lieu off 30 trees being chopped off on the greenbelt to build the underpass.

/395

