EPA imposes fine of Rs 15 mln over violations of Smog, Dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Rawalpindi in its drive against violations of Smog and Dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) imposed a fine of Rs 152,90,500 from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.

According to an EPA spokesman, the department teams in collaboration with Regional Transport Authority and Traffic Police checked 3,812 vehicles and issued tickets to 3,378 emitting smoke beyond the prescribed limits of Punjab's environmental quality standards.

The teams also impounded 254 vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 23,20,500 on the charges of polluting the environment.

Similarly, Deputy Director EPA Maria Safeer while taking action against polluting brick kilns imposed a fine of Rs 100,00,00 on 169 kilns over violations of the Smog Act.

EPA teams also inspected 56 hospitals and issued notices to 45 for not following the SOPs regarding the disposal of hospital waste.

The spokesman informed that during the checking of 45 industrial units, notices were issued to four units and a fine of Rs 170,000 was imposed over violations.

Meanwhile, EPA in its ongoing anti-dengue drive inspected 6500 sites, issued notices to 60, lodged FIRs against 43, and confiscated 103 tyres in different areas of the district during 2023 where SOPs regarding dengue prevention were not being followed.