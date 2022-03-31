EPA imposes Rs 210, 000 fines, confiscates 200kg plastic bags

Islamabad Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has Imposed Rs 210, 000 fines to shopkeepers and confiscated up to 200 kg plastic bags during the ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has Imposed Rs 210, 000 fines to shopkeepers and confiscated up to 200 kg plastic bags during the ongoing year.

The EPA was determined to make the Federal capital a plastic-bag free city as the regulator authority issued Rs 70,000 fine during the month of March, said EPA Deputy Director Sadia Munawar.

Talking to APP on Thursday, she said there were four teams in the field to pay surprise visit at various markets in the capital city and issuing penalties to violators.

"The EPA strive every nerve to make Islamabad a plastic bags free city as we seized thousands of plastic bags and imposed fines of Rs 560, 000 to the violators in 2021," she noted.

No mercy would be shown for culprits who sell or used plastic bags including citizen she told while divulging details of the campaign and added that a ticket of Rs 10,000 would be charged to a shopkeeper who sell goods in plastic bags and 100, 000 would be fined to plastic bags manufacture and this amount would be doubled if the same shopkeeper and manufacturer caught second time.

"Campaign of plastic bags free city is not limited to shopkeepers and manufacturers only as EPA has decided to impose fines on citizens. Rs 5000 would be charge to a person if the authority finds him with a plastic bag" she warned the dwellers of Islamabad.

Highlighting the drastic ramifications of plastic bags, she said that polythene and plastic bags really hazardous to eco system as it took thousands of years to degrade in soil which was dangerous to human and animals and also caused choked drains that prompted urban flooding.

Talking about the future goals she said that with collaboration of Ministry and city administration, EPA was trying to launch a joint venture to convert confiscated polythene and plastic bags into desks and benches for the students of Islamabad's schools.