EPA imposes Rs3.7mln fines in 2021 for flouting environmental laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) despite limited staff and Covid-19 contagious disease has imposed administrative penalties worth Rs3.7 million on the violators flouting Pakistan Environmental Protection Act of 1997 and rules, regulations made under it during 2021.

The Pak-EPA in its multifaceted efforts to ensure compliance of environmental laws, particularly, the ban on polythene or plastic bags, imposed fines of Rs560,000 and confiscated more than 500kg of plastic bags that were being sold illegally in the market, told APP an official of the environmental watchdog.

She said that in the year 2021, Pak-EPA has issued environmental approvals to 10 projects after due fulfillment of codal formalities and holding of public hearings.

These projects included housing societies, malls, roads, etc., whereas public hearings of an additional 11 projects were being scheduled to be held in January and February, 2022, she added.

As part of Pak-EPA's environmental impact assessment and initial environmental examination (EIA/IEE) Regulations 2000, prior to commencement of any project in Islamabad Capital Territory, a detailed report must be submitted to Pak-EPA detailing the environmental impacts of the project and mitigation measures to be taken. she informed.

Moreover, the Pak-EPA to enforce compliance of environmental law, 88 legal notices were issued by the Agency, and 37 factories, plants and brick kilns were sealed through the issuance of Environmental Protection Order (EPO) in 2021.