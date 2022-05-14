EPA inspects 187 factories for operational compliance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspected 187 factories and units last week to check their operational compliance according to Environmental Protection Order (EPO).

A progress report issued here Saturday by EPA stated that a total of 41 environmental protection orders were issued and 24 public complaints were resolved during the same period. As many as 33 cases pertaining to Environmental Protection Tribunal (EPT) were held among which 19 were decided.

Similarly, one among the six cases that were in Peshawar High Court (PHC) was decided and two mining sites in Gumawan, district Abbottabad and Bajna district Mansehra were inspected on the directives of PHC.

Hearings of 12 hearings were held while 92 notices were issued to concerned units and two penalties amounting to Rs. 50,000 were imposed under environmental protection orders, the report added.

All the regions and sections were directed to submit a tentative action plan for the month of May and June 2022. Moreover, all the Directorates as well as EIA section are strictly directed to share all the Environmental approvals regarding constructions and operations for uploading on the EPA website, the report concluded.