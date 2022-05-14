UrduPoint.com

EPA Inspects 187 Factories For Operational Compliance

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

EPA inspects 187 factories for operational compliance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspected 187 factories and units last week to check their operational compliance according to Environmental Protection Order (EPO).

A progress report issued here Saturday by EPA stated that a total of 41 environmental protection orders were issued and 24 public complaints were resolved during the same period. As many as 33 cases pertaining to Environmental Protection Tribunal (EPT) were held among which 19 were decided.

Similarly, one among the six cases that were in Peshawar High Court (PHC) was decided and two mining sites in Gumawan, district Abbottabad and Bajna district Mansehra were inspected on the directives of PHC.

Hearings of 12 hearings were held while 92 notices were issued to concerned units and two penalties amounting to Rs. 50,000 were imposed under environmental protection orders, the report added.

All the regions and sections were directed to submit a tentative action plan for the month of May and June 2022. Moreover, all the Directorates as well as EIA section are strictly directed to share all the Environmental approvals regarding constructions and operations for uploading on the EPA website, the report concluded.

Related Topics

Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Mansehra Progress Same May June All Share

Recent Stories

EU Membership for Ukraine Would Mean End of Europe ..

EU Membership for Ukraine Would Mean End of European Union - Russian Foreign Min ..

5 minutes ago
 One more dengue patient reported in RWP

One more dengue patient reported in RWP

5 minutes ago
 Seven POs held in sargodha

Seven POs held in sargodha

5 minutes ago
 KPRA conducts registration drive in Mansehra

KPRA conducts registration drive in Mansehra

8 minutes ago
 Pirzada condemns forcible of holding political ral ..

Pirzada condemns forcible of holding political rally

8 minutes ago
 22 motorcyclists from Malaysia start rally towards ..

22 motorcyclists from Malaysia start rally towards KP's tourist destinations

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.