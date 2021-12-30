UrduPoint.com

EPA Inspects Steel Mills, Stone Grinding Units In Mohmand

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 07:43 PM

EPA inspects steel mills, stone grinding units in Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sealed a steel mill in violation of environmental laws during inspection of industrial units in Mohmand district.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, EPA conducted inspection of industrial units in Mohmand during which six steel mills and four stone grinding units were monitored.

On conclusion of inspection, one steel mill was sealed over violation of laws by creating pollution in the area.

EPA has expressed the resolve of continuing action with increased frequency and enhanced numbers against violators of environmental laws.

