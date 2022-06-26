EPA issues 69 EPOs to industrial units in KP for creating environmental pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a total of 69 Environmental Protection Orders (EPOs) to different industrial units throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for creating environmental pollution.

In a weekly report issued by EPA Office here on Sunday, a total of 51 factories and marble processing units were monitored and 49 hearing notices were issued for non compliance of EPA rules and regulations during June 20 to 24 last.

Similarly, one unit was sealed and 22 cases were prosecuted in the Environmental Protection Tribunal (EPT) while Rs 100,000 under administrative penalties imposed on violators.

A total of 10 public complaints out of 22 lodged in the citizen portal were resolved while 12 cases in Peshawar High Court pertaining to environmental issues were pending, the report said.