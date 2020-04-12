EPA issues advisory for safe disposal of COVID-19 designated hospitals' waste

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued an advisory to all health care facilities fighting COVID-19 or coronavirus in the Federal capital for ensuring safe disposal of hazardous hospital waste.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Labs, EPA, Dr. Mohsina Zubair said after a video of personal protective equipment disposed off openly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa went viral on the media, EPA started taking measures and coordinated with the provincial EPAs to strictly implement proper hospital waste management.

She added that it was clearly mentioned in the advisory that it was in continuation of the novel coronavirus epidemic, public health emergency in the country.

"All Health care facilities for public health safety measures to tackle and recommended that the medical waste which is collected from COVID-19 designated hospitals in ICT, should immediately be transported to a designated place for hazard-free disposal, as a part of the efforts to control the spread of the disease under Hospital Waste Management Rule 2005," she quoted the advisory.

Moreover, it was also directed in the advisory that as per international practices, COVID-19 medical and infectious waste, collected from designated hospitals and quarantine centers, all bags of medical waste should be double bagged packed and gasified immediately in the incinerator with a temperature of above 1,150 degrees Celsius and if possible in cement kiln as alternate option where proper incinerator was not available.

"The high temperature, strong alkaline and high turbulent burning environment prevents the production of dioxins throughout the process," she added.

However, it was also highlighted in the advisory that COVID-19 waste container dump trucks should be fully enclosed, leak-proof to transport the infectious medical waste.

"Every hospital under Hospital Waste Management (HWM) Rules 2005, should immediately activate its HWM Team under rule 4 of the Rules 2005 and compliance of Rule 15 of the Rules 2005 for waste management plan compliance be given priority to handle, and disposing of the medical waste related to the coronavirus and items belonging to a patient also needs to be properly disposed off including the bedding, linens, clothes etc."Meanwhile, she said, EPA closely monitored the situation in other regions, in order to prevent environmental risks and support the war against the coronavirus, it would truly contribute to the battle against the virus.