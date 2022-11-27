UrduPoint.com

EPA Issues Approvals To Four Public Sector Development Projects After Weeks' Hiatus

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

EPA issues approvals to four public sector development projects after weeks' hiatus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has issued formal approvals to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Reports of four public sector development projects after a hiatus.

The approvals were accorded after a meticulous review of the initial environmental examination (IEE) reports after the EIA Reports were submitted by the project proponents to the EPA which was a mandatory procedure as per the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act (PEPA 1997) and also under the review of the IEE and EIA Regulations, 2000.

An EPA official told APP that the approvals were pending for more than two weeks at the higher forum of the Agency seeking its green signal as no development project could be initiated without the EPA's approval to the EIA and IEE of the project.

The projects included the construction of the Academic Block at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University at PIMS Hospital, the establishment of a model panagah by Pak-PWD at Tarnol, model panagah at Park Road, Taramri Chowk, Tarlai and the construction of Aiwan-e-Sayyahat (Tourism Complex) at Sector F-5/1.

However, the official procedure for the approval of the IEE Reports was different as compared to that of EIA Reports as a formal public hearing was held in the latter's case and all stakeholders including media, civil society, local community, project proponents, and implementing partners used to attend which was followed by a robust question and answer session, the EPA official said.

The EPA, he said, was regularly holding public hearings of EIA Reports to ensure stakeholder engagement before the commencement of any development project to ensure the preservation of the pristine ecology and nature of the Federal Capital.

/778

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Road Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

8 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

17 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

17 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

17 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.