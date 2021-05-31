EPA issues authorisation to another polythene plastic bag distributor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Monday issued another authorisation to polythene plastic bag distributor/importer, AT Plastic and Pipe Store, for permission to import, distribute and sell polythene plastic bags in Islamabad Capital Territory for hospital waste and municipal waste.

Pak-EPA was already issued authorisation certificate/NOC to Muzaffar & Brothers Pvt. Ltd, an Islamabad-based manufacturer of polythene plastic bags for permission to manufacture polythene plastic bags for hospital waste, hazardous waste and municipal waste, said a press release.

Additionally, as part of the plastic bag ban, the concept of Extended Producer Responsibility has been introduced, through which all manufacturers and importers/distributers of polythene plastic bags who apply to Pak-EPA for authorisation, also submit their detailed Recycling Plans regarding how they will support recollection and recycling of polythene waste in Islamabad.

Since August 2019, Pak-EPA has imposed a ban on polythene plastic bags in Islamabad, as a result of which unauthorised sale, purchase, distribution, storage, import, manufacturing of polythene plastic bags is illegal in Islamabad.