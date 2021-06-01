UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EPA Issues Authorisation To Another Polythene Plastic Bag Distributor

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 12:00 AM

EPA issues authorisation to another polythene plastic bag distributor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Monday issued another authorisation to polythene plastic bag distributor/importer, AT Plastic and Pipe Store, for permission to import, distribute and sell polythene plastic bags in Islamabad Capital Territory for hospital waste and municipal waste.

Pak-EPA was already issued authorisation certificate/NOC to Muzaffar & Brothers Pvt. Ltd, an Islamabad-based manufacturer of polythene plastic bags for permission to manufacture polythene plastic bags for hospital waste, hazardous waste and municipal waste, said a press release.

Additionally, as part of the plastic bag ban, the concept of Extended Producer Responsibility has been introduced, through which all manufacturers and importers/distributers of polythene plastic bags who apply to Pak-EPA for authorisation, also submit their detailed Recycling Plans regarding how they will support recollection and recycling of polythene waste in Islamabad.

Since August 2019, Pak-EPA has imposed a ban on polythene plastic bags in Islamabad, as a result of which unauthorised sale, purchase, distribution, storage, import, manufacturing of polythene plastic bags is illegal in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Import Sale August 2019 All

Recent Stories

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

23 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

38 minutes ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

38 minutes ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

38 minutes ago

AJK to observe World Environment Day on June 5

15 minutes ago

US Consulate hosts workshop with top hollywood wri ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.