EPA Issues Environmental Approvals To Five Various Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 09:40 PM

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Thursday gave environmental approvals after decisions made on environmental impact assessment (EIA) reports of five different development projects including housing, healthcare and other projects

The final decisions have been made on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Reports of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Sangjani, Islamabad; Construction of Shifa Medical Center (Pvt) Limited, Plot No. 5, Sector F-11 Markaz, Islamabad; Construction of Capital Icon Mall and Residency, Mouza Lohi Bher, Islamabad Expressway, Zone-5, Islamabad; Pakland Tower-II, New Blue Area, Sector G-9, Islamabad; and Construction of IJP Road from Faizabad Interchange to N-5 G.

T. Road, Islamabad, and Environmental Approvals have been issued to the respective proponents under the power of Director General, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency, said a news release.

Pak-EPA is dedicated to ensuring that no project proponent commences construction in Islamabad Capital Territory without taking responsibility of the environmental costs associated with the project, it added.

