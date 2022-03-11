UrduPoint.com

EPA Issues NOC To Import Polythene Bags For Hospital, Municipal Waste Disposal

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2022 | 02:55 PM

EPA issues NOC to import polythene bags for hospital, municipal waste disposal

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Friday issued another authorization or no objection certificate (NOC) to polythene or plastic bag distributor and importer, Med Life Services, to import, distribute and sell plastic bags in the federal capital for hospital and municipal waste disposal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Friday issued another authorization or no objection certificate (NOC) to polythene or plastic bag distributor and importer, Med Life Services, to import, distribute and sell plastic bags in the Federal capital for hospital and municipal waste disposal.

Since August 2019, Pak-EPA has imposed a ban on polythene bags in Islamabad, as a result of which unauthorized sale, purchase, distribution, storage, import, manufacturing of plastic bags was illegal in Islamabad Capital Territory, said a media release.

Additionally, as part of the plastic bag nan, the concept of Extended Producer Responsibility has been introduced, through which all manufacturers and importers and distributors of plastic bags who apply to Pak-EPA for authorization, also submit their detailed recycling plans regarding how they would support recollection and recycling of polythene waste in Islamabad.

Previously, Pak-EPA has issued authorization certificates to Muzaffar & Brothers Pvt. Ltd and AT Plastic & Pipe Store in Islamabad for permission to manufacture, import, distribute plastic bags for hospital, domestic and municipal waste disposal.

