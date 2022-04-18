UrduPoint.com

EPA Issues Warning Notice To 68 Over Use Of Plastic Bags

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), on the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC), has started a crackdown against the use of plastic bags in the Rawalpindi district area here on Monday.

According to details, a team headed by the Deputy Director (EPA) Muhammad Rafique while checking out 234 units in the area of Raja Bazaar, Bostan road, Chaklala and Old Airport road, issued warning notices to 68 and imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on the violators.

Meanwhile, the EPA sealed 64 sites as part of its ongoing anti-dengue drive in different city areas.

The EPA teams visited 1410 sites and issued notices to 48 owners where SOPs regarding dengue were not being followed.

