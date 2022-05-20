UrduPoint.com

EPA KP Launches Crackdown Against Private Hospitals, BBQ Shops

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched crackdown on private medical facilities and business units, that are operating without proper mechanism of garbage disposal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched crackdown on private medical facilities and business units, that are operating without proper mechanism of garbage disposal.

The spokesman for EPA told APP that crackdown had been started under KP Environmental Protection Act 2014 and Environmental Assessment Rules 2021.

During which, he said, strict action was taken against medical facilities, BBQ shops and service stations.

Fifteen medical facilities including private hospitals were served notices for disposing garbage on inappropriate places and ignoring precautionary measures, he added.

