EPA Launches Crackdown On Service Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 08:28 PM

EPA launches crackdown on service stations

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched a crackdown in view of water scarcity and the Punjab government’s ban on setting up new service stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched a crackdown in view of water scarcity and the Punjab government’s ban on setting up new service stations.

Deputy Director Environment Usman Azhar on Thursday said that the action is being taken against those service stations that have not installed recycling plants.

He said that 57 service stations have been served notices for non-compliance, while 10 service stations have installed recycling plants.

The agency’s teams sealed three service stations for violating the rules and regulations.

