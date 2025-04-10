EPA Launches Crackdown On Service Stations
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 08:28 PM
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched a crackdown in view of water scarcity and the Punjab government’s ban on setting up new service stations
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched a crackdown in view of water scarcity and the Punjab government’s ban on setting up new service stations.
Deputy Director Environment Usman Azhar on Thursday said that the action is being taken against those service stations that have not installed recycling plants.
He said that 57 service stations have been served notices for non-compliance, while 10 service stations have installed recycling plants.
The agency’s teams sealed three service stations for violating the rules and regulations.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad4 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight24 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package24 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik33 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP33 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured34 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan34 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad34 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners34 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar34 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide44 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday44 minutes ago