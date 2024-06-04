EPA leads awareness walk to mark WED 2024 with school children, volunteers

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan-Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday led an awareness walk participated by the students of different schools and volunteers to celebrate the World Environment Day 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan-Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday led an awareness walk participated by the students of different schools and volunteers to celebrate the World Environment Day 2024.

Director General, Environment Protection Agency (DG EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah was leading the rally alongwith the students and EPA staff.

The theme for this year's World Environment Day is Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience.

On the occasion, the DG EPA said plastic bags were a serious threat to our land driving pollution and damaging ecology with its lethal and non-degradable nature.

She said it was imperative to foster effective education among the youth to adopt eco-friendly practices in their day-to-day life and shun single-use plastics to ensure environment conservation from degradation.

"One-time plastics are going to stay for centuries due to their indecomposable nature and it choke our drains, pollute our fresh water courses and rivers living depleted marine and aquatic life. If you want a healthy future with a clean and green environment then say no to plastics and go for degradable and reusable environment-friendly solutions and alternatives," Shah said.

The students and volunteers held placards and banners with interesting illustrations and slogans highlighting land degradation due to plastic pollution. The walk commenced from the EPA and continued till Met Office and culminated back at the EPA office.