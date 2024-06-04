Open Menu

EPA Leads Awareness Walk To Mark WED 2024 With School Children, Volunteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM

EPA leads awareness walk to mark WED 2024 with school children, volunteers

The Pakistan-Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday led an awareness walk participated by the students of different schools and volunteers to celebrate the World Environment Day 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan-Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday led an awareness walk participated by the students of different schools and volunteers to celebrate the World Environment Day 2024.

Director General, Environment Protection Agency (DG EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah was leading the rally alongwith the students and EPA staff.

The theme for this year's World Environment Day is Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience.

On the occasion, the DG EPA said plastic bags were a serious threat to our land driving pollution and damaging ecology with its lethal and non-degradable nature.

She said it was imperative to foster effective education among the youth to adopt eco-friendly practices in their day-to-day life and shun single-use plastics to ensure environment conservation from degradation.

"One-time plastics are going to stay for centuries due to their indecomposable nature and it choke our drains, pollute our fresh water courses and rivers living depleted marine and aquatic life. If you want a healthy future with a clean and green environment then say no to plastics and go for degradable and reusable environment-friendly solutions and alternatives," Shah said.

The students and volunteers held placards and banners with interesting illustrations and slogans highlighting land degradation due to plastic pollution. The walk commenced from the EPA and continued till Met Office and culminated back at the EPA office.

Related Topics

World Education Water Drought From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl fi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl first against Nepal

49 minutes ago
 CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Goh ..

CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman

3 minutes ago
 Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed ..

Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at LCCI

3 minutes ago
 BISE announces new date for HSC part II examinatio ..

BISE announces new date for HSC part II examination

3 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter

Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter

3 minutes ago
 Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan calls on Ch. ..

Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain

3 minutes ago
Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother

Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother

24 minutes ago
 Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to hon ..

Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to honor teachers

24 minutes ago
 SIFC, IMF lauded for boosting national economy thr ..

SIFC, IMF lauded for boosting national economy through tobacco tax hike

1 hour ago
 PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger benc ..

PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger bench

24 minutes ago
 University of Balochistan’s 90-day sit-in ends a ..

University of Balochistan’s 90-day sit-in ends as govt releases salaries

24 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz's visit to further enhance ties with Ch ..

PM Shehbaz's visit to further enhance ties with China, expand CPEC cooperation: ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan