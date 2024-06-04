EPA Leads Awareness Walk To Mark WED 2024 With School Children, Volunteers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM
The Pakistan-Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday led an awareness walk participated by the students of different schools and volunteers to celebrate the World Environment Day 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan-Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday led an awareness walk participated by the students of different schools and volunteers to celebrate the World Environment Day 2024.
Director General, Environment Protection Agency (DG EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah was leading the rally alongwith the students and EPA staff.
The theme for this year's World Environment Day is Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience.
On the occasion, the DG EPA said plastic bags were a serious threat to our land driving pollution and damaging ecology with its lethal and non-degradable nature.
She said it was imperative to foster effective education among the youth to adopt eco-friendly practices in their day-to-day life and shun single-use plastics to ensure environment conservation from degradation.
"One-time plastics are going to stay for centuries due to their indecomposable nature and it choke our drains, pollute our fresh water courses and rivers living depleted marine and aquatic life. If you want a healthy future with a clean and green environment then say no to plastics and go for degradable and reusable environment-friendly solutions and alternatives," Shah said.
The students and volunteers held placards and banners with interesting illustrations and slogans highlighting land degradation due to plastic pollution. The walk commenced from the EPA and continued till Met Office and culminated back at the EPA office.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl first against Nepal
CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman
Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at LCCI
BISE announces new date for HSC part II examination
Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter
Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain
Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother
Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to honor teachers
SIFC, IMF lauded for boosting national economy through tobacco tax hike
PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger bench
University of Balochistan’s 90-day sit-in ends as govt releases salaries
PM Shehbaz's visit to further enhance ties with China, expand CPEC cooperation: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman3 minutes ago
-
BISE announces new date for HSC part II examination3 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother24 minutes ago
-
Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to honor teachers24 minutes ago
-
PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger bench24 minutes ago
-
University of Balochistan’s 90-day sit-in ends as govt releases salaries24 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz's visit to further enhance ties with China, expand CPEC cooperation: Experts24 minutes ago
-
CM orders to meet deadline for rehabilitation of roads across Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Health minister visits THQ Hospital Kalar Kahar, inspects health facilities2 minutes ago
-
Over 32 Mln bottles of Zamzam water distributed among Hajj Pilgrims2 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam, Nawaz Sharif meet Qatari Ambassador, discuss investment opportunities3 minutes ago