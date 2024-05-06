EPA major crackdown: 200kg single-use plastics confiscated

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Enforcement Team in it's major crackdown on Single-Use Plastics carried out a field operation in the Blue Area upon the directions of the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and the Director-General of Pak-EPA

The team confiscated approximately 200 kilograms of single-use plastic materials. As a result, Pak-EPA is actively working to enforce the Single-Use Plastic (Prohibition) Regulations 2023 within the ICT, a news release said.

During the inspection, the team visited various hotels, including Jahangir Hotel, Haleem Ghar, Crown Pearl Hotel, Butt Karahi, Savour Foods, Waris Nihari, Fresco Sweets, and others.

The Enforcement Team is diligently conducting visits to different zones of Islamabad to ensure compliance with the regulations and to deter the use of harmful single-use plastic items. This initiative aims to safeguard the environment and human health to promote sustainable practices in the capital city.

Pak-EPA urges all stakeholders, including businesses and citizens, to cooperate in implementing the single-use plastic prohibition and to embrace eco-friendly alternatives.