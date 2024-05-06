Open Menu

EPA Major Crackdown: 200kg Single-use Plastics Confiscated

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 08:38 PM

EPA major crackdown: 200kg single-use plastics confiscated

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Enforcement Team in it's major crackdown on Single-Use Plastics carried out a field operation in the Blue Area upon the directions of the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and the Director-General of Pak-EPA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Enforcement Team in it's major crackdown on Single-Use Plastics carried out a field operation in the Blue Area upon the directions of the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and the Director-General of Pak-EPA.

The team confiscated approximately 200 kilograms of single-use plastic materials. As a result, Pak-EPA is actively working to enforce the Single-Use Plastic (Prohibition) Regulations 2023 within the ICT, a news release said.

During the inspection, the team visited various hotels, including Jahangir Hotel, Haleem Ghar, Crown Pearl Hotel, Butt Karahi, Savour Foods, Waris Nihari, Fresco Sweets, and others.

The Enforcement Team is diligently conducting visits to different zones of Islamabad to ensure compliance with the regulations and to deter the use of harmful single-use plastic items. This initiative aims to safeguard the environment and human health to promote sustainable practices in the capital city.

Pak-EPA urges all stakeholders, including businesses and citizens, to cooperate in implementing the single-use plastic prohibition and to embrace eco-friendly alternatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Hotel All

Recent Stories

IAEA chief in Iran as concern grows over nuclear a ..

IAEA chief in Iran as concern grows over nuclear activity

2 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in F-7's plaza in Islamabad

Fire erupts in F-7's plaza in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 accused of filming torture

Police arrest 3 accused of filming torture

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti , mi ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti , ministers call on President

2 minutes ago
 CM Murad urges NHA to hand over Lyari Expressway, ..

CM Murad urges NHA to hand over Lyari Expressway, Karachi-Thatta and Mirpurkhas- ..

1 minute ago
 Sindh govt plans to conduct random drug tests on s ..

Sindh govt plans to conduct random drug tests on students: Sharjeel Memon

2 minutes ago
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

18 minutes ago
 DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rate ..

DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rates

18 minutes ago
 Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom g ..

Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom growth of social media

19 minutes ago
 Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 202 ..

Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 2024

19 minutes ago
 Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line

Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line

23 minutes ago
 Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th r ..

Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th round of National Women’s Tou ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan