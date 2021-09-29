UrduPoint.com

EPA Official Visits Brick Kilns At Darya Khan Mari Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 10:55 PM

EPA official visits brick kilns at Darya Khan Mari road

The In-charge Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Sindh Asadullah Tunio on the directives of EPA director general visited brick kilns located at Darya Khan Mari road and its suburbs on Wednesday

NAUSHEHROOFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The In-charge Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Sindh Asadullah Tunio on the directives of EPA director general visited brick kilns located at Darya Khan Mari road and its suburbs on Wednesday.

According to a handout issued here, the EPA official expressed his apprehension over the existence of one brick kiln in a congested area and directed to shift the kiln from the crowded area to outside.

He also inspected the quality of fuel being used in other brick kilns and ordered legal action against brick kilns owners under EPA Act 2014 for using prohibited substances in the manufacturing of bricks.

The EPA official also warned kiln owners to ensure usage of environment friendly fuel and run their kilns according to environment laws, failing to which strict action would be taken against the violators.

