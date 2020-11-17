EPA official visits civil hospital Khairpur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Additional Director General Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Sindh, Waqar Hussain Phulpoto on Tuesday, visited the civil hospital Khairpur, city hospital and Lady Wellington hospital and issued them legal notices for violating laws related to safe disposal of hospital waste and sanitary conditions.

He was accompanied by Regional Incharge Sukkur Ajmal Khan Tunio and District Incharge Mir Mureed Ali Talpur. During the visit to the different wards of the hospitals, they observed serious violations of the Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014.