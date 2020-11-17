UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EPA Official Visits Civil Hospital Khairpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

EPA official visits civil hospital Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Additional Director General Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Sindh, Waqar Hussain Phulpoto on Tuesday, visited the civil hospital Khairpur, city hospital and Lady Wellington hospital and issued them legal notices for violating laws related to safe disposal of hospital waste and sanitary conditions.

He was accompanied by Regional Incharge Sukkur Ajmal Khan Tunio and District Incharge Mir Mureed Ali Talpur. During the visit to the different wards of the hospitals, they observed serious violations of the Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Wellington Sukkur Khairpur

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,255 new COVID-19 cases, 715 recove ..

45 minutes ago

Helping disadvantaged people hallmark of a civiliz ..

59 minutes ago

Camel Racing Club established in Sharjah

60 minutes ago

#GMIS2020: Digitalisation is key to implementing i ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates SRTI new headquarters

1 hour ago

UAE to celebrate Oman’s 50th National Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.