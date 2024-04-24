Open Menu

EPA Organize Interactive World Environment Day

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM

EPA organize interactive World Environment Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Environment Protection Agency organized an awareness interactive session with students regarding World Earth Day celebration. The session was aimed to educate students about the need for environmental protection.

During the session themed "Plastic vs Earth," speakers shed light on prevailing environmental issues, causes and their effects on life.

Deputy Director Environment Protection Agency, Maria Safeer in her address emphasized the individual responsibility to opt for cloth bags over plastic ones and to choose steel or other environmentally friendly alternatives for food consumption.

She informed that a comprehensive ban has been imposed by the government not only on the sale of plastic bags less than 75 microns but also on various plastic items, including disposables and multi-layer packaging plastic products, under Punjab Single-Use Plastic Products Regulation 2023.

Students were informed that all plastic manufacturers, collectors, and recyclers throughout the province were mandated to register with the Punjab Environment Protection and Climate Change Department to ensure accountability and regulation.

Under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a complete ban on the use of all types of plastic bags and polythene bags will be enforced on June 05 this year, she said.

Besides students, the session was attended by EPA Officials, civil society reps and others.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Civil Society Sale June All Government

Recent Stories

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

39 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

2 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

6 hours ago
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

16 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

16 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

20 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

20 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

21 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan