EPA organize interactive World Environment Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Environment Protection Agency organized an awareness interactive session with students regarding World Earth Day celebration. The session was aimed to educate students about the need for environmental protection.

During the session themed "Plastic vs Earth," speakers shed light on prevailing environmental issues, causes and their effects on life.

Deputy Director Environment Protection Agency, Maria Safeer in her address emphasized the individual responsibility to opt for cloth bags over plastic ones and to choose steel or other environmentally friendly alternatives for food consumption.

She informed that a comprehensive ban has been imposed by the government not only on the sale of plastic bags less than 75 microns but also on various plastic items, including disposables and multi-layer packaging plastic products, under Punjab Single-Use Plastic Products Regulation 2023.

Students were informed that all plastic manufacturers, collectors, and recyclers throughout the province were mandated to register with the Punjab Environment Protection and Climate Change Department to ensure accountability and regulation.

Under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a complete ban on the use of all types of plastic bags and polythene bags will be enforced on June 05 this year, she said.

Besides students, the session was attended by EPA Officials, civil society reps and others.