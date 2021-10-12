UrduPoint.com

EPA Organizes Qirat Competition

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:28 PM

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, the Environment Protection Agency Punjab organized a Qirat competition in connection with Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alamin here on Tuesday

The EPA Punjab staff across the province participated in the competition while senior officials of all directorates were also present on the occasion.

The participants turned up for the ceremony in great numbers carrying banners, badges, stickers and flags inscribed with slogans paying respect and reverence to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The objective of holding Naat and Qirat competition was to involve staffers and youngsters to guide them about the significance of the day besides Seerat Conference was organised to highlight the glorious life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Shields were given to Hafiz Amant Ali, Hafiz Mohammad Faiz, Sultan Mahmood and Zubair Sajidfor their performance.

