EPA organizing seminars at universities to create awareness about smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Agency (EPA) is organizing seminars at universities to create awareness about smog and its bad affects on health.

According to a spokesman, a seminar was organized at Viqar un Nisa Women University to create awareness about smog.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Nousheen Israr, Deputy Director, EPA, teachers and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

The speakers said that the recent wave of smog was leading to a rise in the incidence of lung diseases.

A large number of people already suffering from allergies and asthma were facing difficulties in breathing, while several others were suffering from cold, flu, and chest pain, and visiting hospitals, they said.

The speakers said that the same symptoms were being witnessed in children and elders, like flu, cold, difficulties in breathing, and chest pain, adding, the fog season was prevalent in most of the parts of Punjab and the dearth of rains in the current year had increased air pollution.

They also advised avoiding chilled edible items and promote consumption of soup along with drinking boiled water.

The spokesman informed that another seminar was organized at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila to create awareness about smog. Vice Chancellor, UET Taxila, AC Taxila, EPA officers and a large number of students attended the seminar.

The speakers said that in the prevailing conditions, health experts advised the citizens to use masks and take steam.

Toxic air pollutants entered the body while breathing, which increased sneezing, and a person felt symptoms similar to a pollen allergy, they said adding, the people with compromised immune systems needed to be extra cautious during the current season, and advised the use of a mask for those who already suffered lungs problems.

A plantation activity and an awareness walk also organized after the seminar.

/395