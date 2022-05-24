UrduPoint.com

EPA Plans Various Activities To Mark World Environment Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 08:48 PM

The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Sukkur, in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) is going to hold a seminar at the District Council Hall on June 5 to mark the World Environment Day

The seminar aims at highlighting the issue of food and water wastage and the ways to discourage these anti-environment social practices.

On the occasion, a walk, and a debate among youth will also take place to raise awareness about issues related to environment, sanitation, conservation of water and power resources, deforestation, and prevention of wastage of food resources.

According to Chief Cooperating Officer IGHDS Keenjhar Nazeer, the governmental organisations, political parties and other relevant organisations were required to launch their own awareness campaigns and efforts for the protection of environment.

