UrduPoint.com

EPA Public Hearing Of Golf Flora Held

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 04:00 PM

EPA public hearing of Golf Flora held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday held a public hearing of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report of the multistory residential project here which was participated by a large number of civil society members.

The public hearing was presided over by Deputy Director, EIA and Monitoring Khalid Mehmood along with the representatives of the Imarat Group of Companies proposing the project.

The public hearing under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997 and review of IEE/EIA Regulations, 2000 includes a detailed account of existing environmental conditions, a project description, an analysis of the impacts and proposed mitigation measures to be implemented during the project execution.

Speaking on the occasion, the project proponent informed that there were 15 projects of the Imarat Group of Companies out of which eight schemes were given approval by the EPA.

He said the health safety requirements compliance was mandatory for project implementation and the Imarat Group was considering all such formalities seriously.

The project proponent was of the view that the project land was procured by Imarat Group from Bahria Town which was approved by the Capital Development Authority.

He suggested that the society should be held accountable among other mega housing societies to ensure environment conservation.

The project intends to deliver a unique experience with its close proximity to Bahria Golf Course through luxury apartments, including a family club, infinity pool, emergency response facilities and shopping centres.

According to the report, the total covered area, including basements, lifts, stairs, and garbage chutes is 1,060,850.62 Square Feet (Sq. Ft.), whereas the total proposed cover area is 659,701.97 sq. ft. The building has been designed as per the Building Control Regulations, 2020 of the Capital Development Authority.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Civil Society 2020 Capital Development Authority Family All From Housing

Recent Stories

vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

21 minutes ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

43 minutes ago
 UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship le ..

UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship leave for self-employment in Jan ..

43 minutes ago
 WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ ..

WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ in 13 languages

43 minutes ago
 15th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival begins ..

15th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival begins 29th December

43 minutes ago
 UAE’s Pension Authority raises awareness on inco ..

UAE’s Pension Authority raises awareness on incorrect contribution practices t ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.