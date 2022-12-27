EPA public hearing of Golf Flora held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Tuesday held a public hearing of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report of the multistory residential project here which was participated by a large number of civil society members.

The public hearing was presided over by Deputy Director, EIA and Monitoring Khalid Mehmood along with the representatives of the Imarat Group of Companies proposing the project.

The public hearing under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997 and review of IEE/EIA Regulations, 2000 includes a detailed account of existing environmental conditions, a project description, an analysis of the impacts and proposed mitigation measures to be implemented during the project execution.

Speaking on the occasion, the project proponent informed that there were 15 projects of the Imarat Group of Companies out of which eight schemes were given approval by the EPA.

He said the health safety requirements compliance was mandatory for project implementation and the Imarat Group was considering all such formalities seriously.

The project proponent was of the view that the project land was procured by Imarat Group from Bahria Town which was approved by the Capital Development Authority.

He suggested that the society should be held accountable among other mega housing societies to ensure environment conservation.

The project intends to deliver a unique experience with its close proximity to Bahria Golf Course through luxury apartments, including a family club, infinity pool, emergency response facilities and shopping centres.

According to the report, the total covered area, including basements, lifts, stairs, and garbage chutes is 1,060,850.62 Square Feet (Sq. Ft.), whereas the total proposed cover area is 659,701.97 sq. ft. The building has been designed as per the Building Control Regulations, 2020 of the Capital Development Authority.