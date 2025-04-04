Open Menu

EPA Punjab Achieves Prestigious Global Certification

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 06:00 PM

EPA Punjab achieves prestigious global certification

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has become the first institution in Pakistan to receive a globally recognised certification for its environmental protection efforts. The British company awarded the certification in recognition of the agency's outstanding performance in safeguarding environment.

According to a spokesman for the agency, the Punjab EPA has been granted the ISO 9001 certification, which is an international standard that acknowledges organizations for maintaining quality management systems. This certification marks a significant milestone for the agency, particularly for its initiatives in environmental conservation, including afforestation and other sustainability measures.

The department’s proactive and timely actions in addressing environmental concerns have been recognised and validated according to global standards. Additionally, the transparency in the operations and affairs of the Environmental Protection Agency was also verified, further highlighting the agency’s commitment to effective governance.

A spokesperson for the EPA expressed pride in this achievement, emphasizing that the agency’s efforts in protecting and improving the environment have been internationally validated, demonstrating Punjab's dedication to environmental preservation and sustainable practices.

Recent Stories

Department of Municipalities and Transport complet ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..

3 minutes ago
 SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing ..

SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..

33 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al H ..

AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisatio ..

48 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by ..

Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..

48 minutes ago
 Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumul ..

Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..

1 hour ago
 Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses borde ..

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings

2 hours ago
Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on ..

Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles

2 hours ago
 PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at ..

PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..

2 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publ ..

Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scop ..

4 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

5 hours ago
 WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network ..

WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan