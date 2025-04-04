EPA Punjab Achieves Prestigious Global Certification
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has become the first institution in Pakistan to receive a globally recognised certification for its environmental protection efforts. The British company awarded the certification in recognition of the agency's outstanding performance in safeguarding environment.
According to a spokesman for the agency, the Punjab EPA has been granted the ISO 9001 certification, which is an international standard that acknowledges organizations for maintaining quality management systems. This certification marks a significant milestone for the agency, particularly for its initiatives in environmental conservation, including afforestation and other sustainability measures.
The department’s proactive and timely actions in addressing environmental concerns have been recognised and validated according to global standards. Additionally, the transparency in the operations and affairs of the Environmental Protection Agency was also verified, further highlighting the agency’s commitment to effective governance.
A spokesperson for the EPA expressed pride in this achievement, emphasizing that the agency’s efforts in protecting and improving the environment have been internationally validated, demonstrating Punjab's dedication to environmental preservation and sustainable practices.
Recent Stories
Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..
SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..
AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisatio ..
Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..
Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..
Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings
Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles
PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..
Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scop ..
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday
WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rich tributes paid to ZAB on his 46th death anniversary in KP3 minutes ago
-
PC-1s for 12 projects to restore old Lahore prepared3 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into govt motion to slash power tariff3 minutes ago
-
EPA Punjab achieves prestigious global certification3 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of renowned Pashto comedian Mirawas held in Charsadda13 minutes ago
-
APBUMA pay tribute to PM for cut in electricity tariff33 minutes ago
-
8 held for trying to grab land in Kalar Syedan33 minutes ago
-
Eight illegal oil units sealed in Layyah53 minutes ago
-
Khanewal occupies second berth in Punjab on KPIs1 hour ago
-
Rawat Police arrest murder case proclaimed offender1 hour ago
-
Two youngsters abducted over legal feud1 hour ago
-
Two criminal gangs busted, stolen goods recovered1 hour ago