EPA Punjab Becomes First In Pakistan To Earn Global ISO 9001 Certification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has made history by becoming the first institution in Pakistan to receive global certification and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for its environmental

management practices

A UK-accredited certification body has awarded the EPA Punjab the prestigious ISO 9001 certification, recognizing the agency’s commitment to transparent, efficient, and timely operations. The certification is a testament to the agency's high standards and effectiveness in environmental governance, says a press release issued here on Friday.

This achievement comes as a result of major initiatives launched under the leadership of the chief minister of Punjab.

Over the past year, the provincial government has implemented several measures, including afforestation drives and comprehensive environmental policies aimed at sustainability and ecological conservation.

The British organization issuing the certification confirmed that Punjab’s environmental practices are now in alignment with international standards. The certification also underscores EPA Punjab’s rapid response capabilities, operational efficiency, and adherence to global best practices.

This milestone marks a significant advancement for environmental governance in Pakistan and is being hailed as a proud moment for the nation on the international stage.

