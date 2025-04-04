EPA Punjab Becomes First In Pakistan To Earn Global ISO 9001 Certification
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has made history by becoming the first institution in Pakistan to receive global certification and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for its environmental
management practices
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has made history by becoming the first institution in Pakistan to receive global certification and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for its environmental
management practices.
A UK-accredited certification body has awarded the EPA Punjab the prestigious ISO 9001 certification, recognizing the agency’s commitment to transparent, efficient, and timely operations. The certification is a testament to the agency's high standards and effectiveness in environmental governance, says a press release issued here on Friday.
This achievement comes as a result of major initiatives launched under the leadership of the chief minister of Punjab.
Over the past year, the provincial government has implemented several measures, including afforestation drives and comprehensive environmental policies aimed at sustainability and ecological conservation.
The British organization issuing the certification confirmed that Punjab’s environmental practices are now in alignment with international standards. The certification also underscores EPA Punjab’s rapid response capabilities, operational efficiency, and adherence to global best practices.
This milestone marks a significant advancement for environmental governance in Pakistan and is being hailed as a proud moment for the nation on the international stage.
Recent Stories
Austrian economists suggest notable dent to economy due to new US tariffs
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti
SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases
Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram
350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended
Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development
DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems
Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation
Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis
Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Religious Affairs Minister pays tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti3 minutes ago
-
SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases3 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram3 minutes ago
-
350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab13 minutes ago
-
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development13 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems13 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation13 minutes ago
-
Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree3 minutes ago
-
Pindi's traders, residents hail PM decision on energy prices cut3 minutes ago