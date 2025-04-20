Open Menu

EPA Punjab Cracks Down On Illegal Waste Trade: Three Held In Rawalpindi Raid

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 03:30 PM

EPA Punjab cracks down on illegal waste trade: three held in Rawalpindi raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Environmental Protection Force raided a hazardous medical waste seller in Tahli Mohri, arrested three suspects involved in the illegal trade, and registered an FIR against the accused.

The three arrested suspects—Rehan (a driver for a private cleaning company), Shah Muhammad, and Sardar Hussain—were caught red-handed selling biohazardous medical waste illegally collected from hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. An FIR has been registered at Civil Lines Police Station, and the accused have been handed over to police for further investigation.

The EPA has moved to hold the private cleaning company accountable, serving it a formal notice for gross negligence and environmental regulation violations.

Deputy Director Maria Safeer stated that the company will be formally instructed to comply strictly with all waste management and hygiene protocols.

Acting on the directives of DG EPA Punjab, Imran Hamid Sheikh, and under the supervision of Deputy Director EPA Rawalpindi, Maria Safeer, a team led by Inspector Amanullah conducted a targeted operation in Tahli Mohri’s Street No. 8 (within Civil Lines Police Station jurisdiction).

The raid focused on a parking area suspected of being used for illegal hazardous waste trade, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and the registration of an FIR.

Deputy Director Maria Safeer has directed hospitals and waste management companies to enhance monitoring systems and ensure full legal compliance, warning that no negligence endangering public health or the environment will be tolerated. She emphasized strict enforcement measures against all violators, whether individuals or organizations.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

7 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

19 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

19 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

20 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

1 day ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

1 day ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

1 day ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

1 day ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

1 day ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

1 day ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan