EPA Punjab Cracks Down On Illegal Waste Trade: Three Held In Rawalpindi Raid
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Environmental Protection Force raided a hazardous medical waste seller in Tahli Mohri, arrested three suspects involved in the illegal trade, and registered an FIR against the accused.
The three arrested suspects—Rehan (a driver for a private cleaning company), Shah Muhammad, and Sardar Hussain—were caught red-handed selling biohazardous medical waste illegally collected from hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. An FIR has been registered at Civil Lines Police Station, and the accused have been handed over to police for further investigation.
The EPA has moved to hold the private cleaning company accountable, serving it a formal notice for gross negligence and environmental regulation violations.
Deputy Director Maria Safeer stated that the company will be formally instructed to comply strictly with all waste management and hygiene protocols.
Acting on the directives of DG EPA Punjab, Imran Hamid Sheikh, and under the supervision of Deputy Director EPA Rawalpindi, Maria Safeer, a team led by Inspector Amanullah conducted a targeted operation in Tahli Mohri’s Street No. 8 (within Civil Lines Police Station jurisdiction).
The raid focused on a parking area suspected of being used for illegal hazardous waste trade, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and the registration of an FIR.
Deputy Director Maria Safeer has directed hospitals and waste management companies to enhance monitoring systems and ensure full legal compliance, warning that no negligence endangering public health or the environment will be tolerated. She emphasized strict enforcement measures against all violators, whether individuals or organizations.
