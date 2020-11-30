EPA Punjab gives environmental clean chit for Ring Road project

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood said that Punjab Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has given environmental clearance for Rawalpindi Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood said that Punjab Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has given environmental clearance for Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting of Rawalpindi Ring Road project at the Commissioner's Office here on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by Director Finance and Planning Nazia Parveen Sudhan, Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority RDA Amara Khan, Nespak and officials of relevant departments.

The Commissioner said that all the recommendations regarding environmental protection would be implemented so that the Ring Road project could also play a key role in addressing the issues of air pollution in twin cities Rawalpindi-Islamabad.

He further told that 300,000 sapling would be planted along way of the entire project.

He said that the design of Mort Interchange has been reviewed to save a shrine, a cemetery and a natural spring and in this regard Nespak experts visited the field and its design. The changes now would be part of the plan.

He said that a bridge would be constructed at the airport interchange to save a reservoir of water as the project has been made environmentally friendly and there is a shortage of water in the surrounding areas where the reservoir is located.

Commissioner Rawalpindi said that various proposals regarding integrated traffic system on Ring Road are under consideration and their cost is being estimated.

He said that an integrated traffic system was needed on the Ring Road as the project would be developed under a public-private partnership and it was important for the government to assess the traffic flow on the project.

He said that the method of collecting toll from vehicles using Rawalpindi Ring Road would be on the basis of motorway style per kilometer. However, there is a model of Lahore Ring Road under which toll is collected from vehicles.

He said that the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry was being consulted regarding the establishment of commercial zones on Ring Road and an important meeting would be held with the Minister of Industry in this regard so that all the proposals could be finalized.