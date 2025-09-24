EPA Punjab launches major environmental reform in educational institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has taken a significant step towards

promoting environmental sustainability in educational institutions across the province.

As per the direction of EPA Director General Imran Hamid Sheikh, outdated methods

of waste disposal in schools, colleges and private institutions are now officially banned.

According to a spokesman for the agency, all educational institutions were required

to implement a color-coded waste segregation system by September 30, 2025.

Failure to comply will result in legal action.

Starting October 1, the EPA field officers will conduct on-site inspections to verify

the installation of waste bins. Institutions found non-compliant may face a fine of

upto PKR 500,000, along with an additional daily penalty of PKR 1,000 until compliance

is achieved.

As per the mandatory color-coded bin system, yellow bin would be used for paper

waste, green bin for glass waste, brown bin for organic waste, red bin for metal

waste while orange bin would be used for plastic waste.

To facilitate waste collection and ensure proper disposal, institutions could seek

assistance through the Punjab Waste Management Helpline (1139).

In addition to infrastructure changes, environmental awareness campaigns would

be mandatory within educational settings. Students and teachers would be educated

on the importance of waste segregation and recycling.

Only those institutions that fully implement these measures would be awarded

the “Smart Waste Certified” status. Certified institutions would be required to

prominently display their Smart Waste Certificate at the main entrance, allowing

students and parents to recognize their commitment to environmental responsibility.