EPA Punjab Launches Major Environmental Reform In Educational Institutions
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has taken a significant step towards
promoting environmental sustainability in educational institutions across the province.
As per the direction of EPA Director General Imran Hamid Sheikh, outdated methods
of waste disposal in schools, colleges and private institutions are now officially banned.
According to a spokesman for the agency, all educational institutions were required
to implement a color-coded waste segregation system by September 30, 2025.
Failure to comply will result in legal action.
Starting October 1, the EPA field officers will conduct on-site inspections to verify
the installation of waste bins. Institutions found non-compliant may face a fine of
upto PKR 500,000, along with an additional daily penalty of PKR 1,000 until compliance
is achieved.
As per the mandatory color-coded bin system, yellow bin would be used for paper
waste, green bin for glass waste, brown bin for organic waste, red bin for metal
waste while orange bin would be used for plastic waste.
To facilitate waste collection and ensure proper disposal, institutions could seek
assistance through the Punjab Waste Management Helpline (1139).
In addition to infrastructure changes, environmental awareness campaigns would
be mandatory within educational settings. Students and teachers would be educated
on the importance of waste segregation and recycling.
Only those institutions that fully implement these measures would be awarded
the “Smart Waste Certified” status. Certified institutions would be required to
prominently display their Smart Waste Certificate at the main entrance, allowing
students and parents to recognize their commitment to environmental responsibility.
