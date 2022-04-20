EPA recommends legal notices to 7 crush plants, 8 marble factories in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The inspection team of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday conducted raids on various stone crush plants and marble processing factories situated in districts Mardan and Swabi in order to prevent and control pollution and promote sustainable environment in the province.

The inspection was carried out in compliance with public complaints lodged on Citizen Portal regarding violation of safety measures for protection of environment implemented under Environmental Protection Act, 2014.

The inspection team led by Assistant Director EPA, Mardan Division Mohammad Riaz thoroughly checked different sections of seven stone crush plants and 16 marble processing factories.

In his inspection report, the AD EPA recommended issuance of legal notices to seven plants and eight factories over violation of environmental laws, creating noise, dust and air pollution.