UrduPoint.com

EPA Recommends Legal Notices To 7 Crush Plants, 8 Marble Factories In Mardan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

EPA recommends legal notices to 7 crush plants, 8 marble factories in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The inspection team of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday conducted raids on various stone crush plants and marble processing factories situated in districts Mardan and Swabi in order to prevent and control pollution and promote sustainable environment in the province.

The inspection was carried out in compliance with public complaints lodged on Citizen Portal regarding violation of safety measures for protection of environment implemented under Environmental Protection Act, 2014.

The inspection team led by Assistant Director EPA, Mardan Division Mohammad Riaz thoroughly checked different sections of seven stone crush plants and 16 marble processing factories.

In his inspection report, the AD EPA recommended issuance of legal notices to seven plants and eight factories over violation of environmental laws, creating noise, dust and air pollution.

Related Topics

Mardan Swabi

Recent Stories

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

1 hour ago
 Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

2 hours ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

3 hours ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.