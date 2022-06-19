EPA resolves 9 out of 18 complaints, issues hearing notices to 12 building materials stockists in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resolved nine out of 18 complaints during last week in the province, and issued hearing notices to owners of 12 building stock materials for causing air pollution in the district Swabi.

In a weekly report issued by EPA Office here on Saturday, a total of 64 factories and marble processing units were monitored and 13 Environmental Protection Orders (EPOs) were issued for non compliance of EPA rules and regulations.

Similarly, six cases out of 30 that were being prosecuted in Environmental Protection Tribunal (EPT) has been disposed off, while the remaining cases would be settled after completing the legal formalities.

The action has been taken on the public complaints lodged in the Citizen portal followed by verbal directives issued by Director General EPA.

Assistant Director EPA Mardan division Mohammad Riaz told APP that a total of 12 building stock materials located in district Swabi had been inspected and notices were issued to owners to clear their position.