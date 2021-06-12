EPA sealed steel unit violating ban by carrying out clandestine production

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 04:06 PM

Environment Protection Agency KP took prompt action on late Friday night against a steel unit in Shakas area near Hayatabad Township over violating administrative ban on production due to emission of thick black smoke

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Agency KP took prompt action on late Friday night against a steel unit in Shakas area near Hayatabad Township over violating administrative ban on production due to emission of thick black smoke.

Director General EPA, Dr. Amjad Ali led the raid conducted in response over public complaints who apprised high ups about continuous violation of ban by Meezan Steel Unit.

It merits a mention here that District Administration of Khyber and EPA had closed Meezan Steel Unit in Shakas a few days earlier over public complaints of spewing huge smoke hovering over adjacent populated area of Phase VII in Hayatabad Township.

After closing of unit, the owner started clandestine production by starting machinery during late night.

Dwellers of Hayatabad on realizing covert operation of the unit, approached high ranking officials of KP and apprised them about violation of the ban.

Taking action over the ban, EPA raided again the unit and found its machinery operational after which the factory was completely sealed and relevant Police Station was directed to keep a vigil on it.

On Friday (June 11) night, Meezan Steel unit again started production in violation of ban for second time and concerned officials were forthwith informed by locals of the area by sharing videos of smoke spread in nearby area.

Showing quick response to public complaints, DG EPA, Dr. Amjad Ali visited the site along with his team and found seal of the unit intact.

However, during search, it was found that the owner had used a window pane for entering into the production hall and started operating of the machinery in late night.

The steel unit was sealed again for third time in two weeks.

Meanwhile, dwellers of Hayatabad Township have highly appreciated quick response and cooperation of concerned officials of KP and EPA for coming up to their expectation and taking quick action over complaints about issues endangering public health and safety.

