EPA Seals 6 Factories In Hattar For Environmental Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 01:40 PM

EPA seals 6 factories in Hattar for environmental violations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environment Protection Agency (EPA) sealed 6 factories in the Hattar Industrial Estate for violating environmental regulations.

The visit was conducted by the Director (Central) and Director (North) of the EPA, along with their technical team, with assistance from the district administration.

The team inspected various factories, including pharmaceutical, marble, and feed factories, and found 4 pharmaceutical factories and 2 marble factories operating without permission from the department.

Notices were also issued to several other units for violating environmental regulations.

The EPA is working to prevent pollution and protect the environment in the province. This visit is part of the agency's efforts to ensure compliance with environmental laws and regulations in the industrial sector.

The EPA has warned factory owners to comply with environmental laws and regulations or face action.

