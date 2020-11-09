EPA seals industrial unit in Rawat

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Monday sealed an industrial unit in Rawat for burning waste causing the ambient air pollution and smog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Monday sealed an industrial unit in Rawat for burning waste causing the ambient air pollution and smog.

Pak-EPA Director General Farzana Altaf Shah, in a statement issued here, said as part of the agency's field visit to ensure compliance of air emissions and contain any activity causing smog, the industrial unit was sealed near Rawat violating environmental restrictions prohibiting any burning of waste due to increased of smog.

She added that the burning of industrial waste was extremely hazardous for human health and environment whereas Pak-EPA was making all out efforts to fight smog issue.