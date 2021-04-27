UrduPoint.com
EPA Seals Marble, Asphalt Units In Sangjani Spewing Dark Smoke

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

EPA seals marble, asphalt units in Sangjani spewing dark smoke

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) after receiving numerous public complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal has sealed various marble and asphalt manufacturing units which were releasing dark smoke and polluting the environment.

Director General Pak-EPA Farzana Altaf Shah told APP on Tuesday that she had issued direction to the Agency's enforcement team to ensure strict compliance of environmental laws in Sangjani area.

Shah said the team comprising Deputy Director Legal and Enforcement, Deputy Director Environmental Engineering and Assistant Director Legal launched a comprehensive enforcement action in the area of Sangjani near Sector B-17 of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and sealed asphalt plants and marble manufacturing units.

She informed that while processing several complaints of citizens on PM portal, the agency had issued Environment Protection Orders to various units after issuing notices for taking measures to contain dark smoke and poor quality burning fuel.

However, despite issuance of the orders, the units concerned neither controlled the pollution nor complied with the orders, she added.

She mentioned that despite the Covid-19 pandemic and limited staff Pak-EPA had been ensuring strict compliance of environmental laws in the length and breadth of the Federal capital.

