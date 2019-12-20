UrduPoint.com
EPA Seals Two Smoke Emitting Factories

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 10:53 PM

The Environmental Protection Agency have sealed two smoke emitting factories in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial area here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Environmental Protection Agency have sealed two smoke emitting factories in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial area here on Friday.

The action was taken when Punjab Safe Cities Authority identified two hazardous smoke emitting factories through its cameras and reported it to EPA.

The Judicial Environment Commission had ordered PSCA to help EPA in controlling smog situation in the metropolitan.

Safe City cameras identified smoke-emitting factories that were seized while taking immediate action.

Asmi dyeing and Silko dyeing were sealed by the agency officials.

EPA and CTP are also taking actions against the smoke emitting vehicles in the city.

