EPA Seals Two Smoke-emitting Factories

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:41 PM

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sealed two smoke-emitting factories in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial area. Action was taken when Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) identified two hazardous smoke-emitting factories through its cameras and reported it to the EPA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sealed two smoke-emitting factories in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial area. Action was taken when Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) identified two hazardous smoke-emitting factories through its cameras and reported it to the EPA.

The Judicial Environment Commission had ordered the PSCA to help the EPA control smog situation in the metropolitan. Asmi dyeing and Silko dyeing factories were sealed by the agency officials.

The EPA and CTP are also taking action against the smoke-emitting vehicles in the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

