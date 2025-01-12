Open Menu

EPA Seizes 2200 Kg Banned Polythene Bags

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 12:30 PM

EPA seizes 2200 kg banned polythene bags

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched a crackdown against banned single use plastic

especially plastic shopping bags less than 75 microns and confiscated 2200 kilograms polythene

bags across the district during the last week.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, EPA Assistant Director Hameed Akhtar said the crackdown was

launched against the wholesale dealers of shopping/polythene bags after amendments in the

"Production and Consumption of Single Use Plastic Product Regulations 2023".

He stated that two teams were formed for crackdown against the wholesale dealers. One factory

was also sealed and served 15 notices over violations.

The official further informed that the mechanism had been devolved regarding reduce, reuse

and recycling.

He said that fine from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 would be imposed on violators after serving notices.

