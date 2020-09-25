UrduPoint.com
EPA Seizes 800kgs Polythene Bags

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Regional in charge, Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Sukkur on Friday seized 500kg polythene bags during a crackdown against plastic bags.

The EPA officials conducted raids in different areas here and besides seizing 500kgs plastic bags, The EPA asked the shopkeepers to abide by the provincial government's order against the use of polythene bags or else face action.

