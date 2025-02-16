Open Menu

EPA Seizes Over 13,000 Kg Banned Polythene Bags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 12:50 PM

EPA seizes over 13,000 kg banned polythene bags

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) claimed on Sunday to have seized

13,788 kg plastic shopping bags having thickness less than 75 microns from

various parts of the district during the last one week.

Talking to APP, Assistant Director Environment Hameed Akhtar said that a

crackdown was launched against the wholesale dealers of shopping/ polythene

bags after amendments in the "Production and Consumption of Single Use Plastic

Product Regulations 2023".

He said that two teams were formed for crackdown against the wholesale dealers.

Multiple units were sealed and FIRs got registered.

EPA Director General Punjab appreciated the efforts of Multan team and reiterated

that polythene bags were a major environmental hazard, and strict action would continue

until complete eradication.

He urged the public, shopkeepers, and industrialists to adopt eco-friendly alternatives

and comply with environmental laws to avoid severe legal consequences.

The EPA issued a strong warning that those involved in the manufacturing, sale, and

transportation of banned polythene bags would face a strict zero-tolerance policy,

with even more stringent measures in the coming days, he concluded.

Recent Stories

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begin ..

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 China constructs world’s first offshore floating ..

China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..

26 minutes ago
 Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

55 minutes ago
 China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Fe ..

China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations

55 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

56 minutes ago
 Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in ..

Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea

1 hour ago
5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off Februa ..

5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20

2 hours ago
 Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in J ..

Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July

2 hours ago
 UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost ste ..

UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry

3 hours ago
 At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railw ..

At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan