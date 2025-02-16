EPA Seizes Over 13,000 Kg Banned Polythene Bags
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 12:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) claimed on Sunday to have seized
13,788 kg plastic shopping bags having thickness less than 75 microns from
various parts of the district during the last one week.
Talking to APP, Assistant Director Environment Hameed Akhtar said that a
crackdown was launched against the wholesale dealers of shopping/ polythene
bags after amendments in the "Production and Consumption of Single Use Plastic
Product Regulations 2023".
He said that two teams were formed for crackdown against the wholesale dealers.
Multiple units were sealed and FIRs got registered.
EPA Director General Punjab appreciated the efforts of Multan team and reiterated
that polythene bags were a major environmental hazard, and strict action would continue
until complete eradication.
He urged the public, shopkeepers, and industrialists to adopt eco-friendly alternatives
and comply with environmental laws to avoid severe legal consequences.
The EPA issued a strong warning that those involved in the manufacturing, sale, and
transportation of banned polythene bags would face a strict zero-tolerance policy,
with even more stringent measures in the coming days, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi
China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations
UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea
5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20
Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July
UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry
At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
14 criminals held6 minutes ago
-
EPA seizes over 13,000 kg banned polythene bags6 minutes ago
-
PHP conduct one-day road safety workshop6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's education system to be aligned with global standards: Ahsan Iqbal35 minutes ago
-
DFP slams Indian police crackdown on Islamic literature across IIOJK36 minutes ago
-
Mental health affects women more than men, Polyclinic experts reveal46 minutes ago
-
'Landa bazaar' thrives as hub for entrepreneurs46 minutes ago
-
Junk food threatens kid's wellbeing: health experts46 minutes ago
-
A legacy on wheels: Pakistan's iconic truck art tradition continues46 minutes ago
-
Girl student killed as pistol goes off accidently1 hour ago
-
Three brothers among four killed in road accident1 hour ago
-
Use of excessive social media filters can spark depression, anxiety in teens: Experts2 hours ago