EPA seizes over 13,000 kg banned polythene bags

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) claimed on Sunday to have seized

13,788 kg plastic shopping bags having thickness less than 75 microns from

various parts of the district during the last one week.

Talking to APP, Assistant Director Environment Hameed Akhtar said that a

crackdown was launched against the wholesale dealers of shopping/ polythene

bags after amendments in the "Production and Consumption of Single Use Plastic

Product Regulations 2023".

He said that two teams were formed for crackdown against the wholesale dealers.

Multiple units were sealed and FIRs got registered.

EPA Director General Punjab appreciated the efforts of Multan team and reiterated

that polythene bags were a major environmental hazard, and strict action would continue

until complete eradication.

He urged the public, shopkeepers, and industrialists to adopt eco-friendly alternatives

and comply with environmental laws to avoid severe legal consequences.

The EPA issued a strong warning that those involved in the manufacturing, sale, and

transportation of banned polythene bags would face a strict zero-tolerance policy,

with even more stringent measures in the coming days, he concluded.