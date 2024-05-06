Open Menu

EPA Sensitizes Society About Environmental Pollution, Seeks Suggestions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shared its report -2023 to provide insights for assessment of data, water, soil quality and overall situation on climate change in Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shared its report -2023 to provide insights for assessment of data, water, soil quality and overall situation on climate change in Punjab.

In a ceremony at Multan Tea House and chaired by Dr Amber Raheel, the report was shared with academia, civil society workers and a good number of students.

The report covered the previously unexplored sector in Punjab's landscape including energy, water, sanitation, hygiene and the social sector recognizing their interconnectedness with the environmental sustainability.

It also represent the latest data on gender parity as an initial step towards highlighting need to integrate gender into environment reporting as fundamental aspect. It also describe the impact on health. The participants hailing from different sectors also shared their feedback and need for urgent steps to improve environmental.

The participants focused on ban on cutting of trees especially mangoes. Similarly, suggestions for treatment of waste water were also tabled. The participants also proposed department's focus on noise pollution which is on rise and it has bad impacts on human mind.

More Stories From Pakistan