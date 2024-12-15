EPA serves notices on 100 shopkeepers for plastic bag violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched a crackdown against banned single use plastic especially plastic shopping bags less than 75 microns and served notices on more than 100 shopkeepers across the district.

Assistant Director Environment Hameed Akhtar told APP here on Monday said that the amendments to the "Production and Consumption of Single Use Plastic Product Regulations 2023" have been notified.

The district plastic management committees have been formed at the district level and the deputy commissioner of the district concerned was the head of the committee.

The meeting of committee has been convened. He said that they had also held meetings with trade unions and plastic unions.

The mechanism was being developed for registration of producers, traders recyclers and collectors.

He said that the fine from Rs 5000 to Rs 50,000 would be imposed on violators after serving notices.

The premises where banned single use plastic was found could be sealed and materials confiscated.

He said that it was the part of EPA’s broader initiative to promote sustainable practices and mitigate plastic pollution.