EPA serves notices to brick kilns, marble units violating environmental laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Wednesday served notices and environmental protection order to various brick kilns, marble factories and bitumen plants upon violating the law and polluting the environment.

Enforcement and Monitoring team of Pak-EPA was headed by Deputy Director Legal and Enforcement, Aamir Abbas Khan and Deputy Director Research and Investigation Sadia Munawar has visited the different units of Brick Kilns, Bitumen Plants and Marble Factories near Gulberg Green, Naval Anchorage and Lahterar Road, the EPA Deputy Director told APP.

Khan noted that the notices were issued under section 16 of Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997 to Brick Kiln, Bitumen plant, and marble unit.

One Bitumen was served upon with Environmental Protection Order under section 16(2) of the Act, 1997, he added.

The actions, he said were taken upon receiving the complaints from citizens on Prime Minister's Delivery Unit's Portal Complaints Cell.