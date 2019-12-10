EPA Sindh seizes over 50 kg banned plastic bags

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :More than 50 kilograms of banned plastic bags were seized by a team of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (EPA, Sindh Hyderabad region from five shops on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Imran Ali Abbasi, who led the EPA team, said raids were being conducted to curb use of sub-standard plastic bags on directives of Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment and Coastal Development Murtaza Wahab He said the present stock at the shops was seized with a warning to the sellers of legal action if they did not desist from selling banned items.