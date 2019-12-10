UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EPA Sindh Seizes Over 50 Kg Banned Plastic Bags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:21 PM

EPA Sindh seizes over 50 kg banned plastic bags

More than 50 kilograms of banned plastic bags were seized by a team of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (EPA, Sindh) Hyderabad region from five shops on Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :More than 50 kilograms of banned plastic bags were seized by a team of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (EPA, Sindh) Hyderabad region from five shops on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Imran Ali Abbasi, who led the EPA team, said raids were being conducted to curb use of sub-standard plastic bags on directives of Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment and Coastal Development Murtaza Wahab He said the present stock at the shops was seized with a warning to the sellers of legal action if they did not desist from selling banned items.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Women’s empowerment is a national priority: Sult ..

23 minutes ago

Department of Health unveils world&#039;s most com ..

53 minutes ago

Iran says no shortage of medicine despite U.S. san ..

1 minute ago

Dutch government closely monitoring HR situation i ..

1 minute ago

Russian Ambassador Says Trade With Serbia Should R ..

1 minute ago

Mithi Police arrest 2 drug peddlers

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.