EPA Takes Action Over Dumping Of Solid Waste Near Populated Area
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 10:24 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Taking prompt action over an appeal against dumping of solid waste by Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Warsak road, Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has issued notice to Zonal Manager WSSP for personal appearance along with relevant documents on April 23, 2024.
The appeal was filed by dwellers of Officers Garden Colony near Prime Teaching Hospital on Warsak Road Peshawar against dumping of solid waste by WSSP authorities in the vicinity of the housing colony, causing sever smell and other public health concerns and increasing mosquitoes and flies in the areas.
Expressing concerns over appeal, EPA sent an official for verification of facts.
Meanwhile, the official reported that dumping of solid waste at the site is in the violation of the provisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Act 2014.
Mentioning Section 11 of KP Environment Protection Act 2014 in the letter sent to Zonal Manager WSSP, Aamir Gul Khattak, EPA made legal insertion that `No person discharge or emit or allow discharge or emission of any effluent or waste or air pollutant or noise, load, concentration or level which is in excess of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environment Quality Standards.
Whoever contravenes or fails to comply with the provision of Section 11 and 17 or order passed shall be punishable under Section 18(1) of Act 2014 with a minimum fine of Rs. 50,000 which may extend to Rs. 70 million.
In case of continuing contravention or failure an additional fine of Rs. One hundred thousand for every day may be imposed. Zonal Manager WSSP is directed by EPA to appear for personal hearing on April 23, 2024 along with all relevant documents.
In case of non-compliance to order, ex-parte proceedings will be initiated and action to be taken in accordance with provision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environment Protection Act 2014.
