EPA team visits brick kilns at Bandhi town

On the directives of Director General Department of Environment Protection Sindh Naeem Ahmed Mughal, the Regional office Shaheed Benazirabad is taking action against violators of Environment Law 2014 in the region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :On the directives of Director General Department of Environment Protection Sindh Naeem Ahmed Mughal, the Regional office Shaheed Benazirabad is taking action against violators of Environment Law 2014 in the region.

In this regard, Assistant Director and Regional In-charge SBA Sindh Environmental Protection Agency Gul Ameer Sumbal and his team visited Madni Bricks Kiln near Mehran Highway in Bandhi town where eco-unfriendly stuff including old shoes, clothes, garbage of poultry farms and hospital waste was being used as burning material.

Assistant Director warned kiln owners against the use of prohibited burning material and directed them to appear at the office for personal hearing.

He said that use of prohibited material creates problems in sinus besides causing other disastrous diseases.

The Assistant Director appealed the general public to inform SEPA office in writing about the use of prohibited material in kilns at Phone No 0244360299 so that immediate action could be initiated against violators under Environment Law 2014.