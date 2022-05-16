UrduPoint.com

EPA Team Visits Taj Colony ,seeks Report About Non-disposal Of Sewage Water, Garbage

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 08:10 PM

EPA team visits Taj Colony ,seeks report about non-disposal of sewage water, garbage

On the directives of Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate-1 Shaheed Benazirabad, the Regional In-charge Department of Environment Protection Gul Ameer Sumbal and his team visited Taj Colony of Union Council-6 Nawabshah and collected detailed report from area residents about non-disposal of sewage water and garbage and assured to resolve the issue

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :On the directives of Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate-1 Shaheed Benazirabad, the Regional In-charge Department of Environment Protection Gul Ameer Sumbal and his team visited Taj Colony of Union Council-6 Nawabshah and collected detailed report from area residents about non-disposal of sewage water and garbage and assured to resolve the issue.

Regional in-charge expressed his concern over the accumulated garbage and sewerage water in streets. and issued directives on the spot order for issuance of notice against responsible departments under law 2014.

Regional in-charge Gul Ameer Sumbal said that this action was initiated following the submission of complaints by the general public to the Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate who issued orders in this regard.

Taj Colony residents said"It was a 40 years old colony where there is neither any drainage system nor municipal staff visiting the area for cleaning and sanitation work.

Residents said that people including minors and women folk are in the grip of diseases due to in sanitation."Regional In-charge said that garbage from the area would be cleaned under Environment Law 2014.

