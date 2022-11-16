EPA to hold public hearing on Bhara Kahu Bypass project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) will hold public hearing of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report for the project construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass intended to provide safe traffic and mobility to the residents of the Federal Capital.

The Bypass would be constructed at Bhara Kahu on National Highway N-75 that links Islamabad, Satra Mile, Lower Topa, and Kohala which was 8.6 kilometers (km) from zero point. The intersection would commence near Jalani Town, Bhara Kahu and end point was at near Qaziabad.

The project would comprise of Bhara Kahu Bypass Road of 4km length which will be a Grade Road meaning the measurement of the road's inclination and slope. It will also have a signage or drainage, two underpasses on Shah Dara Road and Kiani Road respectively, and elevated highway with ramps, said the EIA Reported submitted at the Pak-EPA.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is the project proponent undertaking the initiative to construct Bhara Kahu Bypass as part of its traffic improvement in the Federal Capital. The project has been planned to facilitate the commutters particularly the local community of Bhara Kahu, nearby vicinity sectors and also travellers heading from Islamabad to Murree by maintaining the regular flow of traffic to avoid traffic congestion and reduce environmental pollution by limiting vehicular emissions in peak hours traffic stagnation.

The EIA Report as per the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act (PEPA 1997) provisions is held as a mandatory instrument to be conducted before any development project is being launched in the Federal Capital's territory.

The Report provides a detailed information on the current environmental conditions, description of the project, analysis of the impacts and suggested mitigation measures to be implemented during the execution of the proposed project.

The major objectives of the project for the construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass were to provide the highest practical and feasible level of road safety, meet international design standards, minimise adverse community and environmental impact, develop an effective road network in Islamabad, cater the future traffic load due to increased residential areas, provide uninterrupted traffic movement along Bhara Kahu and Murree Road and also to provide an alternate route for all the commutters and heavy traffic intended to go to Murree and upward.

The main issues and concerns related to the environment identified after field surveys were cutting of trees, bushes falling within the proposed right of way, disturbance to the public movement during construction, reduction in the daily routine of locals, noise and air pollution due to the operating of construction machinery during construction phase of the project, and solid waste generation during the construction.

A proper monitoring programme has been prepared to ensure effective implementation of EIA and environmental management plan.

/395