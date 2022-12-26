UrduPoint.com

EPA To Hold Public Hearing On 'Golf Floras-II' Skyscraper Project Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2022 | 04:10 PM

EPA to hold public hearing on 'Golf Floras-II' skyscraper project tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) is going to hold a public hearing of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report of the multistorey residential project 'Golf Floras' on Tuesday.

The public hearing is being held under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997 and review of IEE/EIA Regulations, 2000. The EIA report includes a detailed account of existing environmental conditions, a project description, an analysis of the impacts and proposed mitigation measures to be implemented during the project execution.

It is a mandatory procedure to seek environmental approval and a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Pak-EPA, which ensures environmental protection and compensation for damages incurred to nature during and after the implementation of the proposed project .

The Golf Floras-II is a high-rise residential building project of the Imarat Group of Companies to be constructed at an area of 24.62 kanals, whereas the apartment building project is in the planning phase comprising ground plus 28 floors, rooftop along with three basements.

The project intends to deliver a unique experience with its close proximity to Bahria Golf Course through luxury apartments, including a family club, infinity pool, emergency response facilities and shopping centres.

According to the report, the total covered area, including basements, lifts, stairs, and garbage chutes is 1,060,850.62 Square Feet (Sq. Ft.), whereas the total proposed cover area is 659,701.97 sq. ft. The building has been designed as per the Building Control Regulations, 2020 of the Capital Development Authority.

The report further mentions that the land use after satellite image analysis and information gathered from the locals revealed that it was a barren land covered by shrubs, and used for animal grazing. However, the land has been procured by a private real-estate firm to develop its housing society.

The report underlined that there was sweet groundwater found in the command area, whereas the population of the project would continue to grow which might cause a decline in groundwater availability.

